BuzzAngle Rebrands as Alpha Data with Refreshed Music Data Service

BuzzAngle, the analytics company that has impacted the music business in recent years with daily and weekly charts and other public and private data, is being relaunched as Alpha Beta, with a refreshed website and upgrades to its services to the industry.

BuzzAngle has perhaps been best known in the last year for the Rolling Stone charts, launched in July 2019 and crunching the week’s numbers with detailed figures on album and song sales and streams.

The company’s subscription service, BuzzAngle Music, is also getting a name and is now called Alpha Data Music+.

“Our goal is to provide the music industry with granular, up-to-date insights so our partners can formulate the best possible decisions in real time,” said Alpha Data’s president, Stephen Blackwell, in a statement. “Our forthcoming cloud applications will enhance our experience with lightning-fast feeds.”

The Rolling Stone charts that are powered by Alpha Data can be seen here.

Under any name, Alpha Data has described itself as “the world’s premiere music analytics platform,” and the only one providing detailed daily reports using advanced filtersets.

Alpha Data, like Variety, is a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation.