Burt Bacharach Catalog To Be Marketed by Primary Wave in Multi-Million-Dollar Deal

Variety Staff

The catalog of Burt Bacharach, which includes nine No. 1 songs, 48 top 10 hits and more than 500 compositions, will be marketed and administered by Primary Wave Music Publishing in a multi-million-dollar, long-term strategic partnership that also includes an option to acquire a partnership interest in the works.

Among the artists who have recorded Bacharach-penned songs are Perry Como, Dionne Warwick, the Beatles, Tom Jones, Dusty Springfield, Neil Diamond, Patti Labelle, Elvis Costello and Rod Stewart. His best-known songs include “I Say A Little Prayer,” “They Long To Be Close To You,” “Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head,” “That’s What Friends Are For,” “Walk On By,” “What The World Needs Now Is Love Sweet Love” and “There’s Always Something There To Remind Me.” Bacharach is a three-time Oscar winner and has also won Grammy and Tony Awards. Last month, he received the ICON Award from the Guild of Music Supervisors.

Primary Wave Music is publishing home to works by Bob Marley, Smokey Robinson, Whitney Houston, Prince, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, Sly & The Family Stone, Paul Anka and Air Supply, among many others. Its management clients include  Melissa Etheridge, The Isley Brothers, CeeLo Green, Cypress Hill, Bell Biv DeVoe, Fantasia, Eric Benét, Toots & The Maytals and Plain White T’s along with producers Mitch Allan, M-Phazes, Mag and Jon Levine, among others.

Via the partnership, which the L.A. Times reports is a 50/50 partnership valued in “the high eight figures,” Primary Wave will market Bacharach’s name and likeness as well as manage marketing activities via the 14-year-old company’s marketing, branding, publicity, digital strategy, licensing, synch opportunities and film and TV production arms.

