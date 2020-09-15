BTS Is Twitter’s Top Music Act During Quarantine

Three K-pop bands are represented on ’s list of the top 10 most tweeted-about artists in the U.S. during the past six months.

Twitter released a trend report on Tuesday under the banner “Twitter From Home.” It analyzes tweet activity made between March 1 and Sept. 1 — encompassing six months of the COVID-19 quarantine.

BTS, the South Korean group that recently broke records with its latest single, “Dynamite,” topped the list. NCT and ATEEZ places at numbers 6 and 8, respectively.

Beyond boybands, the list does showcase diversity as nine of the top 10 artists are people of color, with the only white artist, Harry Styles, rounding out the group.

Elsewhere, Kanye West clocks in at No. 2, and while he hadn’t released much music of his own this year, the rapper has made his way onto numerous headlines in his bid to run for presidential in the 2020 election.

Beyoncé rounds out the top 3. Her Disney Plus film, “Black Is King,” is also the second most tweeted-about movie over the same time period, coming in just behind “Black Panther.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, who recently dropped “WAP” to charting success and a TikTok dance trend, also grace the list. Megan Thee Stallion’s social profile was boosted in part by a gunshot wound she suffered in July which was allegedly inflicted on her by Canadian rapper Tory Lanez.

Bad Bunny, the only Latinx artist on the list, elicited a wealth of reactions when he dressed as a woman early in quarantine for his “Yo Perreo Sola” music video. The video spawned memes ahead of his collaboration with Dua Lipa and Tainy on “UN DIA (ONE DAY)” and helped Bad Bunny land at No. 7.

The full list of artists in order can be found below: