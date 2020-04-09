BTS Programs Weekend of Online Content, Bringing Past Concerts to YouTube

BTS will present a two-day online event dubbed “BANG BANG CON” giving fans a chance to experience their past concerts. The gathering aims to connect with BTS devotees who are self-quarantining due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The content will be available on BTS’ BANGTANTV YouTube Channel at 11 p.m. on April 17 and 18. The BANGTANTV channel has been used for supplemental behind-the-scenes videos as well as dance practice clips.

Online performances by artists of all stripes have become the norm in this time of crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak. BTS also participated in “The Late Late Show” host James Corden’s #HomeFest special last month alongside Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and John Legend. BTS was originally scheduled to embark on a stadium tour early May, which has been postponed due to the global health crisis.

Day one of “BANG BANG CON” will consist of their concerts from 2014 to 2016, as well as their 3rd “muster,” which is a fun name for BTS’ fanmeets playing off of their official fanclub name, ARMY. On the second day of the virtual event, fans can view BTS’ two 2017 shows, their 4th “muster,” and a show from their most recent tour that ended late last year.

In addition to consuming the content, fans will be able to connect their official BTS lightsticks through the Weverse app, a new venture by their label Big Hit Entertainment, to sync up via bluetooth. In person, this feature makes the light stick change colors to the beat of the song that is being performed, and also has effects that shine in various patterns across the stadium. Syncing the device up at home will allow the viewer’s lightstick to match the lightsticks of the fans on screen.

See the detailed lineup below: