BTS to Perform on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ Series Monday

BTS and NPR announced on Sunday that the K-pop titans will be performing on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” concert series on Monday, Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. ET.

The show has long been a popular destination for artists, but more so since coronavirus lockdown put all tours on hold — Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Norah Jones have performed on the series in recent weeks, albeit from home rather than the pre-pandemic location of NPR offices.

BTS’s first-ever Tiny Desk concert will air on September 21 at 9 a.m. ET (10 p.m. KST), and you can watch it on NPR Music’s official YouTube channel here.

Earlier this week, the group performed their new single “Dynamite” — the group’s first fully English-language song — on “America’s Got Talent.” Despite their global superstardom, the song is the group’s first significant radio hit in the U.S. BTS’ release of “Dynamite,” their first English-language single, has sparked a 300% increase in the number of people listening to the K-pop group for the first time on Spotify, the platform revealed on Thursday (Sept. 17).

Already a hit at radio, where the song saw more than 8,000 spins between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10, per Alpha Media, and on YouTube where the official video shattered records in its first 24 hours by logging more than 100 million views, the English-language track also set a new Spotify record by receiving 12.6 million streams within the first day of its Aug. 21 release. Since then, it’s been added to more than 3.5 million playlists.

Last week, BTS released a ten-minute trailer for “BTS Universe Story,” an “interactive social game,” and Suga was featured on a collaboration with pop singer Max, whose new single, “Blueberry Eyes,” debuted at No.1 on the iTunes pop chart and No. 2 on the overall U.S.chart. BTS’ upcoming concert film, “Break the Silence: The Movie,” is slated to hit U.S. theaters on Sept. 24.