BTS to Debut New Album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ in February

Worldwide k-pop phenomenon BTS has announced the release of the follow-up to “Map of the Soul: Persona,” “Map of the Soul: 7.”

The extended play will hit streaming services on Feb. 21, 10 months after “Persona.” The release was announced via BTS’ global fan community, BTS Weverse.

BTS’ last three albums — “Love Yourself: Tear,” “Love Yourself: Answer,” and “Map of the Soul: Persona” — debuted within 11 months of each other and have been wildly successful, making them the first group since the Beatles to debut three albums in a year and have each hit No. 1.

BTS had announced that new music would be coming soon at Variety‘s Hitmakers event in December, where they were honored as group of the year. The group has been gearing up for its “comeback,” in K-pop parlance, since October, when they dropped a reworked version of “Make It Right” with “I Like Me Better” singer and songwriter Lauv.

The group consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. They’ve garnered numerous awards, including at the American Music Awards, where they won in all three of the categories in which they were nominated. In addition to their other accolades, BTS was named one of the TIME 100: The Most Influential People of 2019. Of the BuzzAngle Music year-end data (through Nov. 13), BTS ranks second in album units (1.4 million and climbing) and No. 1 in song sales. On YouTube, their videos have logged more than 11 billion views.

In 2019, the group played London’s Wembley Stadium to a sold out crowd of more than 90,000 for two nights, and performed on “Saturday Night Live.”