BTS Expected to Postpone ‘Map of the Soul’ Tour Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

By

Editorial use only. Hand Out HANDOUT /NO SALESMandatory Credit: Photo by HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10565522c)A handout photo made available by the Big Hit Entertainment shows the members of the South Korean boy band 'Bangtan Boys, BTS' posing for photos prior to a press conference to promote their fourth album 'Map of the Soul 7' in Seoul, South Korea, 24 February 2020.K-Pop boy band Bangtan Boys BTS in Seoul, Korea - 24 Feb 2020
CREDIT: HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

BTS’ “Map of the Soul” tour will most likely undergo schedule changes due to coronavirus concerns, its label Big Hit Entertainment announced on Twitter.

The news comes following the recent addition of a show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. after the band canceled four shows in Seoul that were originally kicking off the tour. The statement mentions that they are planning to re-secure dates for Seoul for when the coronavirus situation is under more control.

After the Seoul cancelations, the tour was slated to kick off in Santa Clara, Calif. However, the San Francisco Bay Area is currently following widespread shelter-in-place orders. The full tour is scheduled to run from April through early September, with a final show in Tokyo, with several stops in Europe. Tickets for their U.S. stops were available through Ticketmaster and the other 21 shows have yet to go on sale.

Any cancellations or show postponements will be according to the national or local regulations for each city. Big Hit said they are “making every effort to proceed with the planned performances where possible.”

According to an article shared by Big Hit Entertainment’s Twitter, BTS’ latest album “Map of the Soul: 7” has reached 4.1 million album sales, making it the best-selling album in South Korea. Their previous tour, “BTS World Tour: Love Yourself,” ran from August 2018 to April 2019 and won the Tour of the Year award at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Read the official statement below:

Hello.
This is Big Hit Entertainment.

We would like to provide you with an update of the preparations for “BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR”.

We are closely monitoring the situations in the countries and cities that are part of our upcoming tour. With the global spread of COVID-19, in some countries and cities, the level of unpredictability is becoming higher to prepare for the shows. As a result of the current global circumstances, we anticipate having to make changes to the current tour schedule.

Any cancellations or rescheduling will be based on a policy of full cooperation with the guidance and directives of national and local governments and concert venues to ensure the health and safety of everyone. We are making every effort to proceed with the planned performances where possible, however, details on any changes will be provided separately for each region.

We are also developing plans to secure dates and venues to hold BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – SEOUL Concerts when the situation stabilizes. We ask for your understanding as we continue to strive to deliver a new and better-than-ever experience for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR to all of our fans who have undoubtedly been disappointed by recent cancellations.

We will continue to place the highest priority on the health and safety of our artists and fans and do our utmost to keep the promises we made to our fans. Once again, we ask for your generous understanding and support from all our fans looking forward to the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR.

Thank you.

