BTS Cheers for First Major Grammy Nomination

BTS earned its first major Grammy nomination on Tuesday, with members of the band sharing their live reaction to hearing the news on the group’s Twitter account.

Members V, Jung Kook, RM and Jimin are sitting on the couch watching the Grammy nominations in the 19-second clip. V expresses shock as the other three jump to their feet with excitement for their nomination in the best pop duo/group performance category.

Other nominees this year shared similar reactions online after hearing the good news. Best new artist and record of the year nominee Megan Thee Stallion celebrated her Grammy nominations by giving back.

The rapper shared a link to her new album “Good News” and asked Twitter followers to share their Cashapp usernames for a chance to win money. “Hotties let’s celebrate the Grammy nominations and my new album,” she said in the post.

Hotties let’s celebrate the GRAMMY nominations and my new album!!! Drop your cashapp and #GoodNewsMegan to win some $$$

Stream Good News here: (https://t.co/i4RoBhDE0p) pic.twitter.com/SAyZDjMxLr — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 24, 2020

Prior to the announcement of the big four Grammy awards, she had also racked up two nominations for best rap performance and best rap song, marking her first-ever nods by the prestigious show.

Rapper Roddy Ricch tied for the second most nominations this year with six nods, behind only Beyoncé’s nine. He sent a tweet acknowledging the recognition and saying, “Thank U God & all my fans.”

BIG 6! Thank U God & all my fans 🙌🏽 — Roddy Ricch (@RoddyRicch) November 24, 2020

Jhené Aiko, nominated for album of the year and two other awards, shared her excitement by thanking the Recording Academy and sharing a gif to express her feelings. Her performance of “Lightning & Thunder” alongside John Legend was also nominated, leading Legend to share his thoughts on Aiko’s latest album.

“Congratulations to @JheneAiko on ALL of her nominations,” he wrote. “Thank you for including me on this record!”

Congratulations to @JheneAiko on ALL of her nominations! Thank you for including me on this record! https://t.co/cupqvbXTwV — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 24, 2020

With four nominations — including best new artist — Phoebe Bridgers seemed at a loss for words when she finally shared her reaction on Tuesday. “I just woke up what,” she posted, seemingly unprepared for the amount of recognition her music had garnered.

I just woke up what — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) November 24, 2020

And somewhat auspiciously, just the day after Dan + Shay celebrated 10,000 hours since the release of “10,000 Hours,” the song earned a best country duo/group performance nomination. “OMG GRAMMY NOMINATION FOR #10KHOURS,” the duo tweeted.

See other reactions to the announcement of the Grammy nominations below:

THANK YOU SO MUCH @RecordingAcad @youasidepiece. I hope they have a vaccine so I can wear a cool outfit in public again. But if not I got my mom ready to bedazzle my mask. pic.twitter.com/r0kAfpvBHl — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) November 24, 2020