BTS Drops ‘Dynamite,’ New Single and Video (Watch)

K-pop superstars BTS have dropped their new single, “Dynamite” — the group’s first ever song to be release completely in English.

The song arrives just six months after the release of the group’s fourth studio album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” which was released on February 21. According to the announcement, in the song “BTS sings of joy and confidence, treasuring the little things in life that make life truly valuable and special. The song aims to bring a new surge of much-needed ‘energy’ to reinvigorate the global community in the midst of COVID-19.”

Creative contributors to “Dynamite” include David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, known for “What A Man Gotta Do” by the Jonas Brothers and “I Love You’s” by Hailee Steinfeld.

The TV performance premiere of “Dynamite” will take place at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on August 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The group’s fourth theatrical film, “Break the Silence: The Movie,” is scheduled to hit more than 70 countries beginning Sept. 10, with a rollout in an additional 40-plus regions Sept. 24.

A list of which regions are expected to have “Break the Silence” on which date has gone up at www.btsincinemas.com, with the announcement inevitably cautioning that “dates vary per territory and (are) subject to change based on the status of local cinema re-openings.”

The U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, India and over 40 countries in all are listed for the later release date on Sept. 24. The list of territories getting the new film earlier, on Sept. 10, is much longer — more than 70 in all — and includes Korea, the U.K., Japan, Spain, Russia, Italy, France, Thailand and dozens more.