BTS Drop Blooper-Filled New ‘B-Side’ Video for ‘Dynamite’ (Watch)

BTS have dropped an alternate video for their blockbuster new single “Dynamite,” filmed on the same set but with different angles — and a few amusing bloopers as well. As the announcement says, “Viewers are able to see BTS in action, all of them having fun together in joyful vibes.”

The original video for “Dynamite” set a new YouTube record for views in the first 24 hours of release — and it officially topped 100 million views in that time period, Variety has confirmed.

According to YouTube’s public views counter, the BTS “Dynamite” video had 98.3 million views in the 24 hours after it went live on Friday. However, YouTube on Sunday said the official view count for the video’s first 24 hours was actually 101.1 million, a goal BTS’s extraordinarily passionate fanbase (aka BTS Army) had been hoping to achieve.

“We can confirm that BTS (방탄소년단) ‘Dynamite’ Official MV set a new all-time 24hr record, surpassing 100 million views with 101.1 million views in the first 24 hours,” a YouTube spokesman said in an email.

Note that BTS has previously held the 24-hour views record several times, most recently with the April 2019 release of “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey (74.6 million views in the initial one-day period). The “Dynamite” vid was directed by Yong Seok Choi of production firm Lumpens, who also helmed “Boy With Luv.”

BTS’s TV performance premiere of “Dynamite” will take place at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, scheduled to air Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.