Watch BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ Performance on ‘America’s Got Talent’

The “America’s Got Talent” semifinals kicked off with a bang on Wednesday night (Sept. 16) as South Korean group BTS delivered a colorful and energetic performance of the hit song “Dynamite” on the NBC show.

The band members — comprised of Jungkook, RM, V, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and Jin — looked dapper in ’70s-inspired get-ups while meticulously hitting their marks as they danced against the backdrop of a gas station, a movie theater and a restaurant. Among the signage: a shout-out to ARMY, the band’s legion of devoted fans.

The performance on “AGT,” much like the song’s accompanying video, gave each member a chance to shine, from Jungkook (whose newly curled locks prompted his name to become a trending topic on Twitter) setting the stage atop a mock-up of the “AGT” judges’ table, to the blue-haired RM inviting fans to the party strutting atop the roof of a gas station, then throwing it down to J-Hope (in a cool red leather jacket) who declared he’s “good to go.” Jimin’s playful personality and sweet vocals proceed to light the song up like, well, dynamite, as did V’s raise of an eyebrow as he took the wheel of a car with Suga dancing on the hood. After Jin took a turn in the center, the group reformed as a singular unit. (Watch the performance below.)

We're getting down and groovy with this DYNAMITE hit performance by @BTS_twt! #BTSonAGT 💜⁷ pic.twitter.com/bbaC5OQo26 — America’s Got Talent⁷ 💜 (@AGT) September 17, 2020

Shortly after BTS’ appearance aired, late night host Jimmy Fallon tweeted his fandom, declaring the performance “flawless.”

“Dynamite,” written by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar and vocal-produced by Jenna Andrews, is a bonafide smash at radio, logging more than 23,000 spins since dropping on Aug. 21, according to Alpha Media. It’s also a top-selling download and, in adjusted song units, the single has surpassed 649,295, good for a gold certification and then some.

Earlier this week, BTS released a ten-minute trailer for “BTS Universe Story,” an “interactive social game,” and Suga was featured on a collaboration with pop singer Max, whose new single, “Blueberry Eyes,” debuted at No.1 on the iTunes pop chart and No. 2 on the overall U.S.chart. BTS’ upcoming concert film, “Break the Silence: The Movie,” is slated to hit U.S. theaters on Sept. 24.

The remaining top 10 on “AGT” include three golden buzzer winners — spoken-word poet Brandon Leake and singers Roberta Battaglia and Cristina Rae — along with aerialist Alan Silva, Bello Sisters and Bad Salsa, and singers Archie Williams, Daneliya Tuleshova, Kenadi Dodds and duo Broken Roots.

The “America’s Got Talent” finals are set to air Sept. 22 on NBC.