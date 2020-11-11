Bruce Springsteen, Prince Harry, Jon Stewart Sign on for Virtual ‘Stand Up for Heroes’

Bruce Springsteen will once again tell dirty jokes and play a few songs — albeit virtually — for the annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit event, which supports the Bob Woodruff Foundation’s efforts to help wounded service members, veterans and their families. The show will air at 9 p.m. Nov. 18 on ABC News Live, TikTok, Facebook, Cheddar, Twitch and the Armed Forces Network.

Jon Stewart will host the event, for which guest include Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley, Mickey Guyton, actress Tiffany Haddish, Patti Scialfa, comic Iliza Shlesinger and more. Prince Harry and Ray Romano will appear as special guests.

Springsteen has appeared at 12 Stand Up for Heroes events, only missing in 2017 due his busy “Springsteen on Broadway” schedule. At previous show, Springsteen auctioned off a motorcycle and dinner featuring his “mom’s lasagna.”

Stand Up for Heroes was started by ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff in 2006, after he suffered severe head injuries from an explosion while he was covering the war in Iraq. After launching at New York’s intimate Town Hall, it moved to the larger Beacon Theater to the 5,600-seat Theater at Madison Square Garden, although the event will be virtual this year.

“For the last 14 years, the Stand Up for Heroes event has continued to inspire our nation and serves as a reminder of all of the brave individuals that have defended our country selflessly in our military,” said Bob Woodruff, ABC News correspondent and co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation in a statement. “This year, it is especially important that we unite to show support for their sacrifices as we come together virtually to stand up for our heroes.”

Visit BobWoodruffFoundation.org for more details.