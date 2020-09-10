Bruce Springsteen Drops New Song, ‘Letter to You,’ Album Due Next Month (Listen)

Bruce Springsteen has dropped a new song and video called “Letter to You,” the first track from his new album of the same name, which is arriving on Oct. 23. Described in the press release as “A rock album fueled by the band’s heart-stopping, house-rocking signature sound,” it was recorded at his home studio in New Jersey. The album’s tracklist appears below.

“I love the emotional nature of ‘Letter To You,’” says Springsteen. “And I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs. We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.”

“Letter to You” includes nine recently written Springsteen songs, as well as new recordings of three previously unreleased compositions from the 1970s long familiar to fans: “Janey Needs a Shooter,” “If I Was the Priest” and “Song for Orphans.” Springsteen is joined on the album by Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Charlie Giordano and Jake Clemons. The album was produced by Ron Aniello with Springsteen. “Letter to You” is Springsteen’s first time performing with the E Street Band since The River 2016 tour.

The album caps a period of long-percolating activity for the Boss. He spent much of 2017 and 2018 performing multiple nights per week at his “Springsteen on Broadway” show, which was released on album and as a Netflix film. Last October, he released his “Western Stars” album, which had been completed for several years.

In a September 2017 interview with Variety, Springsteen admitted he hadn’t written any new material for some time, but also was not concerned about it. “It’s been awhile since I’ve written, but that’s not unusual,” he said. “That’s occurred plenty of other times in my working life.”

But in May of last year, during an interview with director Martin Scorsese for the “Broadway” film, he casually mentioned that he’d recently written nearly an album’s worth of material to perform with the E Street Band, and that a tour was in the works.

“About a month or so ago, I wrote almost an album’s worth of material for the band. And it came out of just… I mean, I know where it came from, but at the same time, it just came out of almost nowhere,” he said. “And it was good, you know. I had about two weeks of those little daily visitations, and it was so nice.” He laughed out loud at the memory. “It makes you so happy. You go, ‘F—, I’m not f—ed, all right? There’ll be another tour!”