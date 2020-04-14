Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Chelsea Handler, Halsey Among Stars Banding Together for New Jersey Benefit

Some of New Jersey’s finest will appear in a one-night broadcast to raise funds to fight the medical, social and economic impact of the coronavirus on local communities, among them Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Halsey, Chelsea Handler, Tony Bennett, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Jon Stewart, SZA and Saquon Barkley. All will participate from their homes.

Organized by the recently-launched New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF) under the banner “Jersey 4 Jersey,” the benefit will be broadcast on April 22 at 7 p.m. EST via Apple Music and AppleTV apps, E Street Radio on SiriusXM, local television stations WABC, WPVI, WPIX, News12 and NJTV as well as radio outlets including 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, CBS-FM, WFAN, New York’s Country 94.7, Alt 92.3, Q104.3 and others.

“Jersey 4 Jersey” is produced by Joel Gallen, who last month helmed the iHeart Living Room Concert Benefit on Fox.

Said New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy in announcing the effort: “New Jersey is on the front lines of this pandemic, making it more important than ever for us to do what Jersey does best – take care of one another. That’s why we’re asking everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey’s finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey Pride during these unprecedented times.”

Just last week, Springsteen took over E Street Radio for his own 85-minute broadcast, curating a set featuring 21 songs with themes of isolation, hopes and dreams and a wide range of genres, including rock, folk, rap and gospel to provide some comfort and companionship to fans sheltered at home due to the coronovirus crisis.