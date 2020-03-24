Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Jon Stewart, More Join New Jersey Pandemic Relief (Watch Video)

New Jerseyans Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Charlie Puth, Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, Whoopi Goldberg, Danny DeVito, and soccer star Carli Lloyd have joined the state’s First Lady Tammy Murphy in support of the newly created New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

“New Jersey is banding together to help one another,” said Murphy, wife of Governor Phil Murphy. “Phil and I have asked some of our neighbors to join us in sharing this announcement.”

In a video, Springsteen makes a plea for unity in the fight against the Coronavirus, which at press time has hit the state with 2,844 cases and 27 deaths as of Monday, according to NBC.

“These are uncertain times,” said Springsteen. “What is for certain is the pain, the fear and the real needs of many of our neighbors, our friends and certainly all of those who are on the front lines of this pandemic. We are practicing social distancing, and we are staying at home.”

“We are staying at home, but what more can we do? adds Bon Jovi. “So we are asking our Garden State, New Jersey, to band together.”

The fund, according to the newly created website (NJPRF.org), will “marshal resources across the state to identify critical needs and fight the economic and social impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s vulnerable communities.”

“One hundred percent of donations received online by NJPRF will be used to fight the medical, social, and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s most vulnerable, supporting organizations that provide essential services and aiding those on the front lines of the pandemic,” it reads.

“Not only for now,” explains Goldberg. “But also for the weeks and months ahead.”

While Stewart encourages all to stay inside and wash hands, which he says is very similar to his normal life, he is hopeful that once the crisis passes everyone can enjoy a “slice” on the boardwalk.

DeVito, born in Asbury Park, added some levity as he punched up Springsteen’s “Pink Cadillac,” as he name checked a list of films to watch while in quarantine (his suggestions — movies with New Jersey’s finest, including Jack Nicholson, Joe Piscopo, and Joe Pesci).

“We need to pull together and start the healing at home,” Springsteen said in the clip.