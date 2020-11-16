Bruce Springsteen Stars in New Bleachers Song, ‘Chinatown’

Bleachers frontman and hit producer Jack Antonoff has always worn his New Jersey affiliation and Bruce Springsteen influence proudly, and today he brings it all home: Bleachers have dropped two new tracks, giving fans a sneak peek of new music a forthcoming album due next year — and one of them, “Chinatown,” features none other than Springsteen himself. The release is a throwback to the 7” single days, and its B-side is even titled “45.” Both tracks are available digitally and on 7” — and a video for “Chinatown” directed by Carlotta Kohl is out NOW.

In a mostly lower-case statement that we’re not going to correct, Antonoff says: “chinatown” starts in NYC and travels to new jersey. that pull back to the place i am from mixed with terror of falling in love again. having to show your cards to someone and the shock when you see them for yourself. thinking you know yourself and where you are from…. having to see yourself through somebody who you want to stay… i started to write this song with these ideas ringing in my head. to further understand who you are pushes you to further understand where you are from and what that looks and sounds like. there are pieces in that that are worth carrying forever and pieces worth letting die. “chinatown” and “45” are both the story of this – “chinatown” through someone else, “45” through the mirror. as for bruce, its the honor of a lifetime to be joined by him. he is the artist who showed me that the sound of the place i am from has value and that there is a spirit here that needs to be taken all over the world.”