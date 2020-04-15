Brittany Howard Rocks up Funkadelic’s ‘You and Your Folks’ on New Spotify Single

Brittany Howard has recorded a new version of her recent song “Stay High” for the Spotify Singles program — but fans may be more excited by the single’s “B-Side,” a cover of Funkadelic’s “You And Your Folks, Me And My Folks.” As the announcement says, the song – which originally appeared on Funkadelic’s classic 1971 album, “Maggot Brain” – “takes on fresh urgency as a call to trust and provide for one another.”

Released today, the single is now available for streaming here.

Created in 2017, Spotify Singles is intended to give artists an opportunity to record new versions of their own songs, and the songs of the artists they love. While the majority of the Singles are recorded at the legendary Electric Lady Studios in NYC, Brittany’s was recorded at East West Studios in Los Angeles. The Singles scope includes a unique version of each artist’s own song (Side A) and a cover song of their choosing (Side B). To date, there have been over 300 Singles recorded as part of the program.

Howard spoke about her early years as a performer to Variety‘s Shirley Halperin at a panel discussion last year. “Right from the get-go I had a really hard time because I was a woman and I wanted play guitar and I wanted to front the band,” Howard noted about her early musical career, which began taking shape when she was a teenager after hearing her first band play when she was 11. “Nobody wanted nothing to do with it. They said I look strange, too tall. Wrong color skin to be playing rock n’ roll music. Nobody didn’t want nothing to do with me because they were like, ‘This is never going to get off the ground.’ That’s what they said.”

“Well four Grammys later…” she joked.