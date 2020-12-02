Britney Spears Drops Previously Unreleased Song, ‘Swimming in the Stars,’ for Her Birthday

In celebration of pop star Britney Spears’ birthday, her label RCA Records has unveiled the previously unreleased track “Swimming In the Stars,” available to stream now (below) and for pre-order as an exclusive vinyl pressing from Urban Outfitters.

The new limited edition deluxe vinyl of Spears’ 2016 album “Glory” will also include other previously unreleased tracks and images, although details were not announced. The vinyl, available Dec. 4, comes on the heels of a series of fan activations that have placed the album back in the Top 10 at iTunes.

“Swimming in the Stars” is an outtake from Spears’ most recent studio album, “Glory,” which was released in August 2016; it is the second song to emerge from the sessions, after “Mood Ring (by Demand),” which was not included on the original release or deluxe edition. The album received a cover update in May to the surprise of many fans, changing the up-to-the-chin lacy head shot look to a full-body shot set in a desert oasis, complete with chains and a gold-leaf bikini.

The multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning icon has nearly 150 million records worldwide, selling more than 70 million albums, singles and songs in the U.S. alone. From her snake-featuring 2001 VMA’s performance to her breakout single “…Baby One More Time,” the artist remains one of the most revered entertainers in pop history.

Outside of the industry, Spears has utilized her platform to speak out for social justice causes, from lending support to the queer community to DREAMers. As a result of using her platform, she received GLAAD’s 2018 Vanguard Award, which is presented to industry professionals who have made an impact in promoting justice for LGBTQIA+ people.