Britney Spears ‘I Miss Y2K’ Playlist Is a Perfect Storm of Awesome

We at Variety Music don’t usually write about playlists, but it’s hard not to make an exception for Britney Spears’ “I Miss Y2K” collection at Apple Music.

“I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since a lot of these songs came out,” Spears told Apple Music. “For me these songs remind me of the time period when Oops! came out, which was a special time for me. I hope you love them like I do.”

With 30 songs ranging from Mariah and Madonna to Santana and Train — and of course a heaping dollop of Backstreet, ‘Nsync, and even BBMak — every song on the playlists evokes memories of flip-phones, floppy discs and CD-Roms.

Spears weighed in with some comments on the songs and artists. “Mariah is one of the main reasons I started singing…she is simply amazing. [Always Be My Baby] is one of my favorites by her.” … “[Crazy In Love] really makes me want to dance. Who better to make you want to dance than Beyonce?!” …

“I still listen to [the Dixie Chicks’ ‘Cowboy Take Me Away’]! This song makes me think of being outside ….. and falling in love of course!”

I MISS Y2K by Britney Spears