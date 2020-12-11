Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys Team up for New Song, ‘Matches’

Ready to party like it’s 1999? Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys have dropped a new song called “Matches” that’s part of the deluxe reissue of Spears’ 2016 album, “Glory.” Listen to the song below.

“‘Matches’ featuring my friends @backstreetboys is out now !!!!,” Spears tweeted after the song dropped on Friday morning. “I’m so excited to hear what you think about our song together.”

The veteran boy band was on message as well, tweeting, “What a GLORIOUS day it is … we’ve been asked about the possibility of a collab like this for the past 20 years and today is the day!! #BritneyXBackstreet is finally here!”

Despite the vintage of the two acts’ history, “Matches” appears to be a relatively new song, produced by Ian Kirkpatrick and Michael Wise, and cowritten by that pair with hitmaker Justin Tranter and Asia Whiteacre.

The song follows the release last week of the song “Swimming in the Stars” in celebration of Spears’ birthday; it is also available on the deluxe re-release of “Glory,” as is “Mood Ring (by Demand).” The deluxe reissue follows a series of fan activations that placed the album back in the Top 10 at iTunes.

The album received a cover update in May to the surprise of many fans, changing the up-to-the-chin lacy head shot look to a full-body shot set in a desert oasis, complete with chains and a gold-leaf bikini.

Outside of the industry, Spears has utilized her platform to speak out for social justice causes, from lending support to the queer community to DREAMers. As a result of using her platform, she received GLAAD’s 2018 Vanguard Award, which is presented to industry professionals who have made an impact in promoting justice for LGBTQIA+ people.