Next year’s edition of the Brit Awards, the annual showcase for the U.K. music industry, is moving from its usual February slot and will now take place on May 11, the organizers have announced. This is with a view to attracting a full complement of music stars.

The awards’ organizers, trade body BPI, made the decision after consulting with the music industry, sponsor Mastercard, broadcaster ITV and AEG, owners of the venue, London’s O2 Arena.

“Along with the many safety and logistical considerations of staging a huge awards ceremony in February for those putting the event on as well as the guests, we believe that this move will give a fairer opportunity to all artists, as well as ensuring a mix of huge domestic and global superstars that annually attend and perform at the show,” BPI said in a statement.

“We want to make sure that The Brits delivers the outstanding production levels, superstar performances and live excitement that make it the biggest night in music,” said Geoff Taylor, chief executive, BPI and BRIT Awards Ltd. “We believe that the best way to achieve this in 2021 is to move the show back a few months to May, and we are already at work planning a spectacular event that will remind us how important music has been in getting us all through these difficult times.”

The eligibility period for the awards will be altered accordingly.

The 40th edition of the awards were held as per normal in February this year. It featured Billie Eilish performing live the theme tune of James Bond film “No Time to Die”; Lewis Capaldi rendering his breakout No.1 single “Someone You Loved’; and Celeste performing “Strange.” The show also featured a medley of hits frhttps://login.salesforce.com/om Stormzy.