Brax, Rapper and Social Media Influencer, Dies at 21

Brax, a social media influencer and rapper, has died at the age of 21.
Born Braxton Baker, she was working on two albums and three novels at the time of her death, according to an Instagram post from her mother, Letricia Loftin, on Thursday. The specifics of Brax’s death are still unclear.
“At the time of her ascendance she laid in sacred form,” Loftin’s post reads. “There were no scratches there were no bruises, her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us.”
View this post on Instagram
Our angel, Braxton Blue.B Baker has ascended. At the time of her ascendance she laid in sacred form. There were no scratches there were no bruises, her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us. Braxton was in spiritual retreat, carefully crafting and curating her art. She has since dedicated her art to humanity and healing, composing two albums and three novels. Most recently she was in the process of forming her brand merging her loves for fashion, and the work of Black queer revolutionary womxn. Braxton knew that God was working through her, she had “vessel” and “gifted” permanently placed on her body. She knew that her brilliance and art would be shared with the world in God’s timing. This is just the beginning, our whole beings are dedicated to sharing her sacred art with the world. Braxton emphasized, “I’m just delivering God’s message, I’m here and it’s all beyond me. My purpose is way way far greater than me.” ***We do not own the rights to this music*** but the art that is coming is a gift to the world.
Brax had also been pursuing a singing career and choreography, among various other talents. Her mother’s post also indicates that fashion projects were in the works, specifically ones that involved “Black queer revolutionary womxn.”
Essence, who first reported the singer’s death, reported that the artist garnered a following after releasing “VERSE(atility),” an album that can no longer be found on Spotify or other major streaming services aside from SoundCloud. The body of work included “Lil b—-,” a song that is still up on Brax’s YouTube channel.
The rapper also styled, choreographed and directed her debut music video.
Various fans and friends took to social media on Thursday to express their condolences and mourn Brax’s death.
Makeup artist Scott Osbourne Jr reflected on their past photoshoot and acknowledged her influence in an Instagram post. “You were such an amazing light, Man the work you created, and the work we created together will live on forever!,” his post reads.
Others on Twitter shared favorite images of the influencer and expressed well-wishes for Brax’s family.
Rest In Peace Brax 🤍 pic.twitter.com/S6aEu9N6Qq
— 𝘽𝙇𝘼𝘾𝙆 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀𝙎 𝙈𝘼𝙏𝙏𝙀𝙍. (@blkgirlsrelate) November 5, 2020
Rest In Peace Brax to the flyest princess herself !🥺💔 we love you 👼🏾 pic.twitter.com/evgRgDDWAE
— Mu 🌪 (@Muhasaaa) November 5, 2020
Sending prayers to Brax’s family and loved ones. Rest In Peace beauty 🦋💓✨ pic.twitter.com/39SybVmCHR
— Fashion Radio (@FashionxRadio) November 5, 2020