Brandi Carlile, Tim and Phil Hanseroth Sign Admin Deal With Universal Music Publishing Group

Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer Brandi Carlile and her musical collaborators, twin brothers Tim and Phil Hanseroth, have signed a worldwide administration agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG).

Carlile has won five Grammys since releasing her critically acclaimed 2018 album “By The Way, I Forgive You,” which was written by Carlile and the Hanseroths and included the song “The Joke.” Carlile also won best country album at the the most recent Grammy Awards for co-producing Tanya Tucker’s “While I’m Livin’.” Again, Carlile and the Hanseroths teamed to co-write seven of the album’s ten tracks including “Bring My Flowers Now,” which was named best country song at the 2020 event. The song was also nominated for song of the year, Carlile and the Hanseroths second consecutive nomination in the category, following 2019 for “The Joke.”

Jody Gerson, chairman and CEO of UMPG, said of Carlile: “I’ve been a personal fan for a long time. She is one of the best songwriters and storytellers of our generation. My first meeting with Brandi, Tim and Phil was unforgettable, one of the best ‘first dates’ I’ve ever been on. I knew immediately that I wanted to work closely with them to bring their collective talents to an entirely new level. Along with my UMPG global team, we look forward to supporting their creative journeys and beautiful songs that are destined to last a lifetime.”

Carlile said the “fangirl” admiration is mutual. “I can’t wait to work with Universal Music Publishing. I’ve been a Jody Gerson fangirl for years and I have great respect for the impact she’s made on women in music and leadership. I recently met the entire Universal Music team and was inspired to take my songwriting into uncharted territories knowing it’s in such capable hands. I have no words for how excited Tim, Phil and I are… but I’d damn well better get to writing some!”

Added Troy Tomlinson, chairman and CEO of UMPG Nashville: “Brandi, Tim and Phil have the natural ability to put into words the emotions we all feel, but find difficult to articulate. Their writing and Brandi’s music and voice are intimate and raw. Their talents will stand the test of time, and we are beyond honored to represent them.”

Carlile’s additional credits include cofounding the group the Highwomen with Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires, and collaborating with such artists as Dolly Parton, Sam Smith, Elton John, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, John Prine, Yola, Dave Matthews and more.