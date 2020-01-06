BottleRock Sets Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews, Stevie Nicks, Khalid as Headliners

BottleRock Napa Valley announced more than 75 acts that have been booked for the eighth annual edition of the California festival in May, with headliners that include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, the Dave Matthews Band, Khalid and Anderson .Paak.

Other draws on the bill for the May 22-24 gathering include Brandi Carlile, Janelle Monae, Maggie Rogers, Zedd, Maren Morris, Blondie, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Finneas, Tegan and Sera, Empire of the Sun, the Avett Brothers, Foals and Of Monsters and Men.

The lineup provides a tipoff to at least a few artists’ touring plans that haven’t yet been made widely known. Nicks’ appearance helps confirm, for example, that we probably shouldn’t expect any more legs of a Fleetwood Mac tour on the immediate horizon. The only other Nicks solo show that has been publicly confirmed is a festival date in Colorado Sept. 4.

The Chili Peppers’ itinerary is slowly filling out since the group announce in mid-December that Josh Klinghoffer, their guitarist of a decade, would be leaving the group, to be replaced by former member John Frusciante. The BottleRock gig comes just after a Hangout Festival show they have booked in Alabama May 15 and a Boston Calling festival appearance May 24.

For Cyrus, it’s her first announced date of 2020. She hasn’t released a new album since “Younger Now” in 2017 but is expected to have a long delayed new one out this year.

Three-day passes go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT. General admission is $359. A VIP pass granting admission to an “oasis”-like VIP Village goes for $849, and a “Skydeck Pass” with elevated viewing platforms will sell for $1599. Beyond that, a platinum pass with on-stage or front-row seats and meet-and-greet opportunities will be on sale for $4350.

As the festival name indicates, wine and food are a big part of the festival in the city of Napa, as well as music. The Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage promises “cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars.”

With the Coachella Festival increasingly skewing toward younger-skewing acts, and rock acts tending to take a back seat to pop, hip-hop and EDM artists, BottleRock has established a niche up north where mainstream acts and older demographics are more obviously welcome … although there are still plenty of indie bands for Gen-X and boomer attendees to proudly announce they’ve never heard of.

Last year’s headliners included Neil Young, Logic, Imagine Dragons, Pharrell and Mumford and Sons. In 2018, Bruno Mars, the Killers and Muse headlined.

Among the other acts announced for the 2020 edition: Jimmy Eat World, Local Natives, Iration, Milky Chance, Jon Bellion, Matt Nathanson, Amos Lee, Trampled By Turtles, CAAMP, the Band CAMINO, Turkuaz w/ Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew, Mandolin Orange, Grace VanderWaal, Village People, Eric B. & Rakim, MUNA, Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers, Hamilton Leithauser, Ra Ra Riot, the Frights, MAX, Jack Harlow, Digable Planets, Big Freedia, Absofacto, Ripe, DJ Z-Trip, Meg Myers, TWIN XL, Atlas Genius, Oliver Riot, White Reaper, DeVotchKa, Reignwolf, slenderbodies, Eliza & The Delusionals, Tessa Violet, Evie Irie, KOTA the Friend, Uncle Blazer + DJ Ango from Workaholics, 99 Neighbors, Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, In the Valley Below, Madison Ryann Ward, JJ Wilde, Lily Meola, Full Moonalice: the THC Revue, the Alive, Smith and Thell, Hembree, Buffalo Gospel, Ryland James, Almost Monday, Chris Pierce, Peter Harper, Pacific Radio, the Haden Triplets, Obsidian Son, Grass Child, Sam Johnson, Silverado Pickups and the Napa Valley Youth Symphony.