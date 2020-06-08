Bonnie Pointer of the Pointer Sisters Dies at 69

Bonnie Pointer, who rose to fame as a member of the Pointer Sister, has died at age 69.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of the Pointer Sisters that my sister Bonnie died this morning,” said Anita Pointer of her sister, Patricia, aka Bonnie. “Our family is devastated. On behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”

The Pointer Sisters’ run of top 10 singles in the late ’70s and early ’80s included “Fire,” “He’s So Shy,” “Slow Hand,” “Automatic,” “Jump for My Love,” “I’m So Excited” and “Neutron Dance.” The sister group won three Grammys and three American Music Awards during their hot streak.

“Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day,” Anita said in a statement. “We never had a fight in our life. I already miss her and I will see her again one day.”

One of the three sisters, June, died in 2006. A few months ago, Bonnie and Anita released a tribute song for June, “Feels Like June.” A spokesperson said it was Bonnie’s final recording.

The sisters began singing in the West Oakland Church of God in Oakland, California, their father’s church, more than 50 years ago .

Bonnie Pointer is survived by her brothers Aaron and Fritz and sisters Ruth and Anita Pointer.

More to come…