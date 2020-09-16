Bonnaroo Virtual Festival, Combining New and Past Performances, Set for Sept. 24-26

Bonnaroo has unveiled details for “Virtual Roo-Ality,” a free three-night live broadcast airing exclusively via YouTube. The livestreaming event will celebrate the annual festival with a range of programming, spanning new live performances, original content, and archival sets captured at Bonnaroo’s home at Great Stage Park in Manchester, TN. The festival will stream live on September 24-26 beginning at 5:30pm ET each day exclusively at the official Bonnaroo YouTube channel. A complete schedule will be announced soon.

Topping the bill are 13 live performances from Bonnaroo’s archive, including Dave Matthews and Friends, Metallica, The White Stripes, James Brown, My Morning Jacket, Alabama Shakes, as well as the full-length streaming premiere of the Beastie Boys’ historic final concert performance, held at Bonnaroo on June 12, 2009.

It will also offer new performances from more than 35 artists, including rare collaborations, including Nathaniel Rateliff, Chromeo, Big Gigantic, Bruce Hornsby featuring James Mercer, Rob Moose & Polo G, Old Crow Medicine Show’s Bonnarootenanny, Denzel Curry, Lennon Stella, Billy Strings, Action Bronson, CloZee, Moon Taxi, Live from Tipitina’s featuring Galactic and Tank and The Bangas, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Goose, Live from Graduate Nashville curated by Music City tastemaker Whiskey Jam featuring Ashley McBryde, Ingrid Andress, Devin Dawson and Ernest, and more.

The virtual festival will also include a wide array of original programming, additional activities and exclusive experiences throughout the three-day event, such as Big Freedia sharing her recipe for Booty Poppin’ Potatoes, karaoke “Bonnaroke with Allen Stone,” “Food Conversations with Action Bronson Live From Greenpoint,” and more.

As part of the virtual “Sanctuary of Self Love” curated by Hayley Williams and brought to you by Toyota, Bonnaroovians can experience engaging conversations about important topics including the digital space and mental health, diversity in wellness, and the origins of gender with panelists ranging from Charli XCX, Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, Laura Jane Grace, Blair Imani, Maryam Ajai, and more. In addition, Sanctuary of Self Love will also present a remarkable “Conversation on Meditation, Creativity, and Consciousness” with filmmaker David Lynch and meditation leader Bob Roth. To help continue the work and journey of these panelists, Toyota will donate $30,000 in grants to Therapy For Black Girls, Dive In Well, Creative Futures Collective, The Orenda Tribe and The Okra Project. Additionally, Bonnaroo will make a donation to the David Lynch Foundation.