Lizzo, Tool, Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus Top Bonnaroo 2020 Bill

With top-billed artists including Lizzo, Tool, Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Vampire Weekend, BassNectar, The 1975, Oysterhead and more, Bonnaroo today announced a characteristically eclectic lineup for its 19th annual edition, taking place June 11-14 at the festival’s 700-acre space in Manchester, TN. The top-billed artists appear below; the full daily lineups are listed in alphabetical order at the bottom of this article.

Thursday, June 11 will include: Grand Ole Opry Feat. Special Guests, Andy Frasco, Larkin Poe, The Regrettes and more.

Friday, June 12, will feature: Tool, Miley Cyrus, Bassnectar, The 1975, Run The Jewels, Glass Animals, Young The Giant, Megan Thee Stallion, Tipper and more.

Saturday, June 13, will include: Lizzo, Flume, Oysterhead, Tenacious D, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, DaBaby, Seven Lions and more.

Sunday, June 14, will see: Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Leon Bridges, Young Thug, Grace Potter, Flogging Molly, Rezz and more.

Tickets for Bonnaroo will go on sale Thursday, January 9, at 12 noon ET/11 a.m. CT, exclusively via www.bonnaroo.com/tickets. Options will include General Admission (4 Day), GA+ (4 Day), VIP (4 Day), Platinum (4 Day), General Admission Camping & Parking, VIP Camping, Platinum Camping, and more. Once again, Bonnaroo is presenting an array of affordable options, with tickets starting at $35 down and accommodations available for as low as $70 per night. Car Camping Passes are priced at only $60 (plus fees) per car, not per person, allowing fans to both save money and reduce their carbon footprint by carpooling.

According to the announcement, the following upgrades have been made for the 2020 festival, with full details on its website:

NEW TICKET OPTIONS:

New ticketing options for 2020 include GA+, offering traditional General Admission along with exclusive access to a brand new Centeroo lounge featuring air-conditioned restrooms, exclusive bars and food vendors, relaxed shaded seating, and more.

CAMPING, TENT AND RV RENTAL OPTIONS:

2020 will see an assortment of improved tent and RV rental options, including new darkroom dome tents (available with AC), convenient camping near The Grove, and more.

PLAZAS:

Bonnaroo’s campgrounds include hubs of activities and convenience, known as Plazas, and 2020’s will include Hayley Williams of Paramore returning to curate an improved “Roo’s Sanctuary of Self Love,” House of Yes will host Bonnaroo’s second annual Pride Parade, grab an eclectic slice of Nashville at The Ville, and much more still to be announced.

VIP AND PLATINUM ENHANCEMENTS:

Bonnaroo’s VIP and Platinum guests will also enjoy a large number of upgrades, including a new VIP campground layout providing direct entry into the venue and the mound at the What Stage, with more convenient placement for amenities in the venue as well as additional showers and restrooms in the campgrounds. Platinum patrons will enjoy the best campground and amenities on the entire site, all in a new spot directly south of Centeroo. This year will feature all the classic Platinum amenities plus a dedicated Platinum vehicle entrance off Campground Road as well as a completely shaded and wooded campground with newly added access to the Artist Lounge.

THE COMPLETE BONNAROO 2020 LINEUP IS BELOW:

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

(in alphabetical order)

99 Neighbors

Andy Frasco

Big Something

Briston Maroney

Dabin

Devon Gilfillian

Ezra Collective

The Funk Hunters

HE$H

Kursa

Larkin Poe

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

MIZE

Scarypoolparty

S.P.O.C.K.

Sweet Crude

Taska Black

The Regrettes

Too Many Zooz

Zía

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

Tool

Miley Cyrus

Bassnectar

The 1975

Run The Jewels

Glass Animals

Young the Giant

Megan Thee Stallion

Tipper

Brittany Howard

Primus

Dashboard Confessional

Big Wild

Ganja White Night

Lennon Stella

The Band Camino

Wallows

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Turkauz with Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: “Remain in Light” Turns 40

Ekali

Svdden Death

Still Woozy

Tones and I

Marc Rebillet

Yola

Lucii

ATLiens

Detox Unit

Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats

Resistance Revival Chorus

Phutureprimitive

Luzcid

Altın Gün

PLS&TY

Mdou Moctar

Dynohunter

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

Lizzo

Flume

Oysterhead

Tenacious D

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

DaBaby

Seven Lions

Superjam: Sylvan Esso Presents WITH

Kevin Gates

Nelly Performing “Country Grammar”

TroyBoi

Dermot Kennedy

Subtronics

Denzel Curry

J.I.D.

Mandolin Orange

The Growlers

Billy Strings

Mt. Joy

Yaeji

Moody Good

EOB

The Marcus King Band

Wooli

Surfaces

Slowthai

Dr. Fresch

Hero the Band

Nilüfer Yanya

Jupiter & Okwess

William Black

Lick

DJ Mel

SUNDAY, JUNE 14

Tame Impala

Lana Del Rey

Vampire Weekend

Leon Bridges

Young Thug

Grace Potter

Flogging Molly

REZZ

Boombox Cartel

Greensky Bluegrass

The Struts

CAAMP

Oliver Tree

PEEKABOO

Morgan Wallen

LSDREAM

Pinegrove

Cuco

Saint Jhn

Orville Peck

Femi Kuti & Positive Force

Colony House

Bonnie X Clyde

Bill Frisell: Harmony featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Bergman

Elderbrook

Makaya McCraven