Bonnaroo 2021 Rescheduled From June to September

The Bonnaroo Festival has moved its 2021 dates from June to September, the organizers announced on Tuesday. The move is yet another indication that the lockdown imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down the live-entertainment business almost completely, has no end in sight and it will be many months before anything resembling a traditional music festival can take place.

“The original dates for Bonnaroo 2021 have changed. Bonnaroo will now take place on Sept. 2-5, 2021,” the announcement reads. “Stay tuned for info on lineup, camping + more. We encourage you to rollover your tickets to the new dates, but refunds will be available for those who cannot attend.”

The annual festival launched in Manchester, Tennessee, in 2002 and has been held there every year except 2020.

The Bonnaroo 2020 lineup was announced in January. Artists on the bill included Tame Impala, Tool, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Lana Del Rey, the 1975, Run the Jewels, and Brittany Howard. The festival, originally scheduled to take place June 11–14, had been moved to the weekend of September 24–27 before being cancelled outright.

Every major festival and concert tour for 2020 has been postponed or canceled in the wake of the pandemic, with most being gradually rescheduled for 2021, although some have begun to creep into 2022: Elton John recently announced his rescheduled North American tour dates as beginning in February of 2022, although his European tour is scheduled to relaunch next summer.

The Coachella Festival, originally scheduled for April, was moved to October before being rescheduled for the weekends of April 9-11 and April 16-18, 2021, with the country-themed Stagecoach Festival, which is also helmed by Coachella producer Goldenvoice, moving to April 23-25. As the time of this article’s publication, both festivals remain on those dates.