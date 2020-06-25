Bonnaroo 2020 Festival Canceled Due to Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic

The Bonnaroo 2020 festival has been officially canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the festival announced on Thursday. In March, the long-running festival, which is held in Manchester, Tenn., moved from its regular June dates to September in the hopes that the pandemic would have eased enough to allow for mass gatherings, but it has long been apparent that will not happen.

The festival has scheduled its 2021 dates for June 17th through the 20th. Those with tickets to this year’s event will be able to roll their tickets over to next year’s event, although refunds for tickets and accommodations will be available. The deadline to request a refund is July 31; they will be processed “in as few as 30 days” following that date. Full details are available on the Bonnaroo website.

“Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will not take place this September 24-27, 2020 as originally rescheduled,” the announcement reads. “Our annual time together on the Farm is nothing short of magical, but out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff, partners and our community, this is a necessary reality. More information on lineup, camping and accommodations will be available at a later date.”

The Bonnaroo 2020 lineup was announced in January. Artists on the bill included Tame Impala, Tool, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Lana Del Rey, the 1975, Run the Jewels, and Brittany Howard. The festival, originally scheduled to take place June 11–14, had been moved to the weekend of September 24–27.

Every major festival and concert tour for 2020 has been postponed or canceled in the wake of the pandemic, with most being gradually rescheduled for 2021.