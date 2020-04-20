Bon Jovi Cancels 2020 Tour, Rather Than Postponing: ‘This Will Enable Ticketholders to Get Refunds’

Bon Jovi announced Monday that it has canceled its 2020 tour dates with Bryan Adams due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer,” the group said in a statement. “Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticketholders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries.”

That latter line is a tacit nod to the controversial refund policies that have plagued concertgoers since the pandemic brought the live-entertainment industry to a standstill; many ticketing outlets, particularly secondary-market ones have delayed or denied refunds, offering vouchers instead. Live Nation, which owns Ticketmaster, and AEG, the world’s two largest live-entertainment companies, finally announced updated refund plans late last week.

“These are trying times. You’ve always been there for us and we’ll always be there for you,” Bon Jovi’s statement continued. “We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together. We will continue to send out news and updates on Bon Jovi touring in the weeks and months to come.”

The tour was scheduled to begin June 10 in Washington state and wrap July 28 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Just this past December, Bon Jovi was ranked fifth out of the top 20 touring acts in Pollstars’ “Artists Of The Decade” chart — determined by their combined worldwide ticket grosses from late 2009 through late 2019 — with a total gross of $869 million from 341 reported shows over the past 10 years, That figure includes $232 million from its recently completed three-year tour in support of 2016’s “This House Is Not For Sale.” This summer’ s tour was in support of the now delayed album, Bon Jovi: 2020, which was set for release on May 15.

Bandleader Jon Bon Jovi — who has been working five days a week at his JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank, feeding the in-need population affected by the crisis — is set to perform from his New Jersey home this Wednesday night (April 22) for the “Jersey 4 Jersey” fundraiser. Scheduled for April 22 and organized by the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, the benefit will also feature Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Charlie Puth, SZA, Tony Bennett, Kelly Ripa, Jon Stewart, Danny Devito, Whoopi Goldberg, Chelsea Handler, Chris Rock and more.

Last week, Bon Jovi revealed on SiriusXM’s “Howard Stern Show.” that he will debut a new song “Do What You Can,” which he unveiled on Instagram as a writing challenge to fans and an exercise to process this moment in time. Bon Jovi’s new album, “Bon Jovi: 2020” was set for a May 15 release, but the singer says the project is now delayed.

Said Bon Jovi: “I wrote a new song about the situation that we’re in, so I’m going to perform that in its entirety for the first time ever. And then of course I should do ‘Livin’ on a Prayer,’ because it’s such an important song for so many people, and it brings us back to happier days.”

In other Bon Jovi news, keyboardist David Bryan revealed on Instagram that he has recovered from the coronavirus.

“Got my test back today,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thankful I’m COVID-19 negative!! 5 weeks to the day I got sick. I’m a very lucky guy.”

Bryan continued, “There are people who….have no symptoms….people who got sick (like me) people fighting for their lives….this is a nasty virus. Thank you to all your well wishes.. Thank you to all the Doctors and Nurses and all on the front lines. You are the true heroes. May this pandemic be over and stop taking lives!!”