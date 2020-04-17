Bon Iver Release ‘Please Don’t Live in Fear,’ New Song Benefiting Health Care Workers (Listen)

Bon Iver have released “PDLIF” — “Please Don’t Live in Fear” — a new song aimed at supporting health workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an effort to provide essential medical items to health workers, the band is donating 100% of “PDLIF” proceeds to Direct Relief, the humanitarian aid organization coordinating with public health authorities, nonprofits, and businesses to deliver personal protective equipment to responders across the US and the world.

“Through the music, Bon Iver hope fans will join them in giving back, amplifying the good, and rallying around their global community,” the announcement says. “While ‘PDLIF’ was made in isolation, the track traveled from one collaborator to the next, serving as a reminder that though we’re apart, we’re never alone.”

Listen here: https://boniver.ffm.to/pdlif

“PDLIF” was produced by Justin Vernon, Jim-E Stack, and BJ Burton and stems from a sample of Alabaster dePlume’s “Visit Croatia.” In addition to Vernon, musicians include Jim-E Stack (drum programming), Kacy Hill (vocals), Joseph K Rainey, Sr. (vocals), Eli Teplin (piano), Devin Hoffman (bass), and Rob Moose (string arrangements, piano). Vernon, Hill, dePlume, and Michael Lewis wrote lyrics, with mixing by BJ Burton and mastering by Huntley Miller.

“PDLIF” marks Bon Iver’s first new, studio release since 2019’s “i,i,” which earned Grammy nominations for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and more. As announced with last month’s “Blood Bank (10th Anniversary Edition)” reissue, the band is currently donating 10% of all merch sales to Feed My People and the Chippewa Valley Artist Relief Fund, two local organizations supporting those affected by COVID-19.

Active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, Direct Relief’s mission is to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies – without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay. Learn more about their coronavirus response efforts here.