Rapper Bobby Shmurda Denied Parole, Will Serve Full Sentence to December 2021

Rapper Bobby Shmurda, who was sentenced to seven years in prison for conspiracy to murder, was denied parole and will serve his maximum sentence until December 2021, Variety has confirmed.

Shmurda, whose real name is Ackquille Pollard, had an interview with the New York state board of parole on Sept. 15, but he was denied release. He was given a hold until the maximum expiration of his sentence on Dec. 11, 2021, a source told Variety.

The parole hearing was originally set for mid August, but was delayed one month.

The rapper, known for his 2014 hit song “Hot N—-,” was arrested on Dec. 24, 2014, and charged with conspiracy to murder, possession of weapons and reckless endangerment. He served two years in prison awaiting trial, and in 2016 he pleaded guilty to the charges. A judge sentenced him to seven years in prison, but it was later reduced to five years after he received credit for the two years he served while awaiting his trial.

Months before his arrest, Shmurda signed a record deal with Epic Records after “Hot N—-” peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He was set to release his debut album with the company, but it was postponed due to his imprisonment.

In 2018, he appeared on rapper 6ix9ine’s album “Dummy Boy,” delivering his verse over a prison telephone on the track “Stoopid.” Before his arrest, Shmurda released two mixtapes, “Shmurda Shmurda” and “Shmurdaville.” His debut EP, “Shmurda She Wrote,” was released on Nov. 14. 2014, less than two months before his arrest.

TMZ first reported the news.