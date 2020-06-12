YouTube Will Be Jamming with Bob Marley ‘Rainbow’ Concert Movie Stream

After being the target of an assassination attempt in Jamaica on December 3, 1976, Bob Marley sought refuge in England. He moved and lived there for the next two years. During this productive in-exile period he recorded two of his best and enduring albums, “Exodus” and “Kaya.”

On June 3, 1977, “Exodus” by Bob Marley and the Wailers was released. The next day he and the Wailers performed at the Rainbow in London. That concert, “Live at the Rainbow,” will be streamed Friday in its entirety on YouTube at noon PT/3 p.m. ET.

The 90-minute concert, featuring 13 Marley classics (including three from “Exodus”), opens with “Trenchtown Rock” and closes with an 18-minute encore medley of “Jamming,” “Get Up, Stand Up” and “Exodus.”

Here’s the track listing:

Trenchtown Rock Rebel Music (3 O’Clock Roadblock) Burnin’ and Lootin’ Them Belly Full (But We Hungry) The Heathen I Shot the Sheriff War / No More Trouble Crazy Baldhead / Running Away No Woman, No Cry Lively Up Yourself Jamming Get Up, Stand Up Exodus

Marley is in peak form, whirling, dancing and emoting throughout the concert, which is restored from film to HD video and from original analog to 24-bit audio. The Wailers band includes Junior Marvin (guitar), Tyrone Downie (keyboards), Aston Barrett (bass), Carlton Barrett (drums), Alvin Patterson (percussion) and the I-Threes (Rita Marley, Marcia Griffiths and Judy Mowatt) as backup singers.

It was the last show of the “Exodus” tour, due to an injury Marley had suffered to his toe playing soccer. Sadly, it turned out to be a melanoma that would spread and eventually claim the reggae star in 1981.