BMI’s Sundance Programs to Include Composer Roundtable and Lisa Loeb-Led ‘Snowball’

BMI is announcing its annual programs at the Sundance Film Festival, with a substantially packed composer/director panel set for the afternoon of Sunday, January 26 and a “Snowball” headlined by singer Lisa Loeb two nights later.

The Sunday “Music & Film: The Creative Process” roundtable will include nine filmmaker/scorer pairs with movies at the festival, with moderating duties handled by Sundance Institute Film Music Program director Peter Golub and BMI’s primary liaison to the film world, VP of creative relations Doreen Ringer-Ross.

Happening at Sundance for the 22nd year, the panel will bring together composers and directors from these festival entries: “Uncle Frank” (composer Nathan Barr and director Alan Ball; “Four Good Days” (Ed Shearmur and Rodrigo García; “The Night House” (Ben Lovett and David Bruckner); “Shirley” (Tamar-kali and Josephine Decker); “Promising Young Woman” ( Anthony Willis and Emerald Fennell); “Boys State” (T. Griffin and Amanda McBaine; “Us Kids” (composer Fil Eisler); “Siempre, Luis” (Joe Wong and John James); and “The Last Shift” (Mark Orton and Andrew Cohn).

The longstanding roundtable event is about “giving our composers a platform to discuss their latest works and the creative process that goes into making music for film,” Ringer-Ross said in a statement. “It also offers the audience an insider’s look into the role that music plays in film.”

The mid-week BMI Snowball, now in year 17, again features an all-female lineup, led this year by Lisa Loeb, no stranger to benefitting from music/film crossover, as “Reality Bites” gave a boost to her signature hit, “Stay (I Missed You).” Loeb has recently released a series of children’s albums and books and returns to the world of adult pop with a Feb. 7 release, “A Simple Trick to Happiness.” Also on the Snow-bill are an alt-pop acoustic set from Chloe Caroline, and a performance by Georgia Ku, the songwriter of hits like Duo Lipa’s “Scared to Be Lonely.”

The Sunday roundtable is from 3-5 at Park City’s Kimball Arts Center, located at 1401 Kearns Blvd. The BMI Snowball Showcase kicks off at 7:30 on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Shop, at 1167 Woodside Ave. Both events are open to Sundance credential holders.

The other top performing rights organization, ASCAP, announced a schedule of daily music showcases for Sundance earlier this week.

