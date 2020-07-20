BMG Production Music Expands Portfolio with Dynamic Music Acquisition

International production music company BMG Production Music (BMGPM) has acquired award-winning Los Angeles and London-based outfit Dynamic Music.

The two companies started a global sub-publishing agreement in 2018 that saw Dynamic’s revenue double. Under the deal, the parties also secured more than 100 hours of music use across global television and radio stations from some 30,000 usages. The acquisition is an evolution of that deal.

BMGPM services the film, broadcast, games and advertising industries and is a giant in the field with a catalogue of some 500,000 tracks. Dynamic Music has a 3,500-strong catalogue of tracks across genres including hip-hop, synthwave and future R&B, to neo-classical, Skandi noir, indie and folk. The Dynamic repertoire includes albums written by The Shapeshifters, Kid Massive and Birdee, among others.

Dynamic was co-founded in London in 2014 by David Felton, Will Mills and Sharooz Raoofi, with Rachel Menzies joining as a director and overseeing day-to-day operations.

John Clifford, executive VP and global managing director at BMGPM, said: “As BMGPM continues to grow, build and innovate with the best providers of production music in the world, bringing Dynamic Music into the fold of the company is an organic transition and recognition of the team’s exceptional work.”

Rachel Menzies, director at Dynamic Music, said: “It’s been an honor to grow and market the Dynamic catalogue over the years. I couldn’t imagine a better home for the business than with the brilliant team at BMGPM.”

Sharooz Raoofi, producer and co-founder of Dynamic Music, added: “Dynamic Music is dedicated to creating cutting-edge and forward-thinking music for media. The acquisition by BMGPM is a hugely exciting milestone in the journey of our business and for our team of writers. Its future is in great hands.”

BMGPM recently entered into partnerships with ITV Studios and AI-powered music-to-video platform MatchTune.