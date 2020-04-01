BMG Production Music, Concord Theatricals Announce Senior Executive Appointments

BMG Production Music has named Dan Pounder (pictured at right) to co-head alongside EVP and global managing director John Clifford. Pounder will head finance, operations and systems for the Berlin-based company which specializes in pre-cleared and custom production music services servicing content creators across broadcast, films, trailers, games and advertising.

A separate unit within BMG, BMGPM operates in seven countries BMG Production Music is the fourth largest global player in Production Music with revenues growing 36% in 2019 and EBITDA increasing more than 40% in the same period, according to the company.

A 15-year veteran of Sony/ATV Music Publishing’s Extreme Music, Pounder most recently served as EVP as well as CFO of Bleeding Fingers Music, the custom music joint venture between Sony/ATV and Hans Zimmer. He had oversight of all of Extreme’s international commercial presence. He has chaired the PRS/MCPS Production Music Advisory Group and served as a member of the PRS Licensing Committee.

Pounder will jointly report to BMG COO Ben Katovsky and John Clifford, while Clifford continues to report to BMG CFO Maximilian Dressendoerfer.

***

At Concord, Sean Patrick Flahaven (pictured at left) has been promoted to chief theatricals executive. He was previously president of Concord Theatricals, which was formed in Dec. 2018, a position that will be filled by Bill Gaden, who is promoted from president, North America of Concord Music Publishing to president, Worldwide of Concord Theatricals.

Gaden had previously served 12 years in senior executive roles at Rodgers & Hammerstein and Imagem, which was acquired by Concord in 2017.

Flahaven is a producer of Tony- and Grammy-winning shows and albums with 25 years experience as a licensing executive, music publisher, record and show producer, conductor/arranger and composer/playwright.

Gaden will report to Flahaven and Flahaven will report to Concord CEO Scott Pascucci.

Additional promotions at Concord include Victoria Traube to EVP of legal and business affairs; Michelle Yaroshko to SVP of professional licensing, North America; and Imogen Lloyd Webber to SVP of marketing and communications.

Concord Theatricals is home to work by Irving Berlin, Agatha Christie, George & Ira Gershwin, Marvin Hamlisch, Lorraine Hansberry, Kander & Ebb, Ken Ludwig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dominique Morisseau, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Thornton Wilderm August Wilson and The Andrew Lloyd Webber Collection, among others.