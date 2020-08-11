Blue Note Records Promotes Justin Seltzer to Newly Created GM Position

Blue Note Records has created a general manager position directly under president Don Was and promoted Justin Seltzer to manage the day-to-day operations of the storied jazz label in the new role.

“Justin is a passionate advocate for jazz and is innovative in his approach to expanding the jazz audience in our ever-evolving industry,” said Was in announcing Seltzer’s ascension. “He has done a tremendous job over the past six years, and this Is a well-deserved promotion.”

Seltzer previously served as VP of the label after joining in 2014 as a director. Over the last six years he led development and strategy for Blue Note’s e-commerce store; had a key role in an 80th anniversary campaign that included an audiophile vinyl reissue campaign and label-themed tour; developed the Blue Note Review premium box-set subscription series; and was described as a key player in the campaigns for flagship artists like Trombone Shorty, Robert Glasper, Kandace Springs and Gregory Porter.

“It’s one of the greatest honors of my life to help carry the torch at such an iconic label like Blue Note Records,” Seltzer said. “I look forward to continuing to build on Blue Note’s 80-year legacy with my mentor and our leader, Don Was. I want to thank Don for his incredible vision, creativity and inclusiveness, as well as the whole Blue Note family; I’m constantly inspired by them and love being a part of this team. I would also like to thank Steve Barnett, Michelle Jubelirer and Geoff Harris for their incredible support and confidence in me.”

Was, who continues to produce albums for artists like the Rolling Stones as well as for members of the Blue Note roster, will continue to oversee business strategy, artist signings and marketing campaigns as Seltzer assumes more of the label’s management.

A year before coming to Blue Note, Seltzer arrived at the Capitol Music Group to work with all of its labels on A&R research. Prior to that he was a consultant for the Rothbury Festival, now known as Electric Forest, and was a business development exec with ePrize, now HelloWorld. He is a 2006 grad of Michigan State University’s Eli Broad College of Business.