Blackpink Reveal Release Date of Forthcoming Debut Album

K-pop titans Blackpink announced late Monday that their debut album will be released on Oct. 2 on YG Entertainment through Interscope Records. It will be preceded by the second single from the album in August, which the group promises will include a “surprise feature”; the title of the song and the album has not yet been revealed.

“Surprise feature” is not a term to be taken lightly with Blackpink: earlier this year they appeared on Lady Gaga’s song “Sour Candy,” from the singer’s latest album “Chromatica.”

The album’s first single, “How You Like That,” released in June, has racked up 100 million streams in less than a month, and set a YouTube record by officially registering 86.3 million views in the first 24 hours. The video also set a new record for the biggest-ever YouTube Premiere with 1.66 million peak concurrent viewers, the video platform said. The view count handily topped the previous record-holders: BTS’ “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey, which amassed 74.6 million views in the initial one-day period in April 2019, per YouTube. As a measure of overnight popularity, the number of YouTube views in the first 24 hours of release has become a key data point for bragging rights and promotion. Last September, YouTube changed its methodology for YouTube Music Charts to no longer count paid advertising views in 24-hour tallies — an effort to best reflect authentic fan engagement.

Variety called “How You Like That” one of the best singles of that week, praising it as “another summer burner.” The three -minute track, crafted for the group’s global fanbase, combines lyrics in both Korean and English. “The latest from these K-pop titans is actually a sleight of hand,” Aswad wrote. “It starts off pop, but on the chorus, the beat changes up and suddenly it’s all swagger, with some hot rapping and a grinding beat — and a much more aggro attitude than we might have come to expect.”

Blackpink is managed by South Korea’s YG Entertainment, which is also the entertainment company behind K-pop boy band Big Bang and other artists. Among other appearances, the massively popular South Korean girl group were featured artists at the 2019 Coachella music festival and were the first K-pop girl group to perform at the event. The group, comprised of Jisso, Jennie, Lisa and Rose, debuted in 2016.