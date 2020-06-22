Black Music Action Coalition Launched by Top Managers, Attorneys, Execs

On the heels of Juneteenth, a group of 30-plus artist managers, attorneys, business managers, agents and other industry executives have joined forces as the Black Music Action Coalition.

According to the announcement, “This advocacy organization endeavors to uphold and actualize the mission of Black Lives Matter in the music industry and reach racial justice not just across labels, publishers, agencies, distributors, and DSP’s but throughout society at large.”

As its first order of business, BMAC presented an open letter to the industry (posted here) on the “urgent need to meet with each organization’s C.E.O., senior management and the heads of their newly formed task-forces to directly address systemic racism head-on and put plans in place for long-term and lasting change.” It plans to work together with these leaders to “hold their companies accountable and implement a system of checks and balances to ensure change actually takes root.” The group will also foster various education, mental health, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, policing, social justice and political causes that directly impact Black communities.

“Together, these individuals form one common voice, representing the interests of artists, producers, songwriters and executives,” the announcement reads. “In the fight for racial equality, BMAC will advance the interests of these stakeholders in matters of equality and racial injustice.”

BMAC is advised by an advisory board consisting of Clarence Avant, Irving Azoff, Quincy Jones and Ron Sweeney. It is led by founding executive committee members Ashaunna Ayars (Founder, The Ayars Agency), Binta Brown (Music Executive/Artist Manager), Jamil Davis (CEO, The Revels Group), Shawn “Tubby” Holiday (Columbia Records, Co-Head of Urban), Prophet (Artist Manager/ Activist), Damien Smith (Artist Manager, Fullstop Management), Courtney Stewart (Founder Righthand Co./Co-Founder, Keep Cool Records/Artist Manager to Khalid), and Caron Veazey (Music Executive/Artist Manager) and includes additional founding members Dre London (Founder, London Entertainment Inc./ Artist Manager to Post Malone), Cortez “Tez” Bryant (Blueprint Group), Damien Granderson (Attorney, Granderson DesRoches LLP), and Anthony Saleh (Founder, Emagen Entertainment/Artist Manager to Nas, Future) among others.

BMAC partners and allies span Jeffrey Azoff (Fullstop Management/Artist Manager), Doug Davis (Attorney, The Davis Firm), Andrew Gertler (Founder, AG Artists LLC/Artist Manager to Shawn Mendes), Jennifer Justice (Founder, The Justice Dept.), Dina Lapolt (Attorney, Lapolt Law), Danny Rukasin (Artist Manager to Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Oliver Riot), Ty Stiklorius (Founder/CEO, Friends at Work), Justin Sweeney (Attorney) and Lou Taylor (CEO, Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group).