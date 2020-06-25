Miguel, Denzel Curry, Dev Hynes to Perform at ‘Black Power Live’ Event Hosted by Patrisse Cullors

On Saturday, June 27, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors will host a program of music and conversation with Black artists and organizers called “Black Power Live.” The event will raise funds for the organizations across the movement for Black lives including Crenshaw Dairy Mart, Trap Heals, Transgender Law Center, Sankofa, and Black Men Build.

The event is produced by FORM and Jammcard and will be live from 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT exclusively on Twitch. It will feature live performances from dozens of artists, including a brand new piece written by Terrace Martin and Kamasi Washington featuring Denzel Curry, Robert Glasper, and other special guests. According to the announcement, event will be a celebration of the work done by organizers and activists around the world and will be a chance to reflect, regroup, and talk about next steps.

The event will also feature interviews and discussions with Cullors and Los Angeles district attorney candidate George Gascon, activist/ Parkland shooting survivor Emma González, Justin Simien (creator of Dear White People), Maurice Harris (Blume & Plume) and more.

WHERE TO WATCH: http://twitch.tv/behindtherhyme

TO RSVP FOR THE EVENT AND MORE INFO: http://blackpowerlive.com/

MUSIC

MIGUEL

NE-YO

DOJA CAT

TERRACE MARTIN

DEV HYNES

KAMASI WASHINGTON

ROBERT GLASPER

DENZEL CURRY

SERPENTWITHFEET

G PERICO

DAYLYT

HO99O9 W/ TRAVIS BARKER

PINK SWEAT$

TWIN SHADOW

JESSIE REYEZ

MEREBA

ALOE BLACC

IAN ISIAH

KIRBY

ALEX ISLEY

AJA MONET

ERYN ALLEN KANE

YRSA DALEY-WARD

LOVE MANSUY

LADONNIS

VAGABON

LB199X

CONVERSATIONS

EMMA GONZALEZ

GEORGE GASCON

MAURICE HARRIS

DREAM HAMPTON

JUSTIN SIMIEN

PHILLIP AGNEW

TERRACE MARTIN