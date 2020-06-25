Miguel, Denzel Curry, Dev Hynes to Perform at ‘Black Power Live’ Event Hosted by Patrisse Cullors

On Saturday, June 27, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors will host a program of music and conversation with Black artists and organizers called “Black Power Live.” The event will raise funds for the organizations across the movement for Black lives including Crenshaw Dairy Mart, Trap Heals, Transgender Law Center, Sankofa, and Black Men Build.
The event is produced by FORM and Jammcard and will be live from 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT exclusively on Twitch. It will feature live performances from dozens of artists, including a brand new piece written by Terrace Martin and Kamasi Washington featuring Denzel Curry, Robert Glasper, and other special guests. According to the announcement, event will be a celebration of the work done by organizers and activists around the world and will be a chance to reflect, regroup, and talk about next steps.
The event will also feature interviews and discussions with Cullors and Los Angeles district attorney candidate George Gascon, activist/ Parkland shooting survivor Emma González, Justin Simien (creator of Dear White People), Maurice Harris (Blume & Plume) and more.
WHERE TO WATCH: http://twitch.tv/behindtherhyme
TO RSVP FOR THE EVENT AND MORE INFO: http://blackpowerlive.com/
MUSIC
MIGUEL
NE-YO
DOJA CAT
TERRACE MARTIN
DEV HYNES
KAMASI WASHINGTON
ROBERT GLASPER
DENZEL CURRY
SERPENTWITHFEET
G PERICO
DAYLYT
HO99O9 W/ TRAVIS BARKER
PINK SWEAT$
TWIN SHADOW
JESSIE REYEZ
MEREBA
ALOE BLACC
IAN ISIAH
KIRBY
ALEX ISLEY
AJA MONET
ERYN ALLEN KANE
YRSA DALEY-WARD
LOVE MANSUY
LADONNIS
VAGABON
LB199X
CONVERSATIONS
EMMA GONZALEZ
GEORGE GASCON
MAURICE HARRIS
DREAM HAMPTON
JUSTIN SIMIEN
PHILLIP AGNEW
TERRACE MARTIN