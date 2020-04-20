Billy Ray Cyrus Launches ‘Midnight Special’ Cannabis Brand for 4/20, but Cautions ‘Be a Bogart’

With his daughter Miley a well-known cannabis advocate and user, dad Billy Ray Cyrus is also getting into the pot business.

Just in time for 4/20, the Grammy-winning “Old Town Road” star has joined with Lowell Herb Co for a “Midnight Special” limited edition black pack of pre-rolls, featuring a blend personally curated by Billy Ray. The brand is carried locally in all Sweet Flower retail locations.

Lowell Herb Co CEO David Elias acknowledged that, with the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s 4/20 stands to be “different… but the spirit remains unchanged — it’s a time to acknowledge our industry’s progress, show appreciation for our community, and to celebrate our momentum towards ending prohibition.”

Billy Ray Cyrus

Lowell Herb Co. is the leading seller of pre-rolls in California and has previously launched celebrity brands with “C.J.” Wallace, son of the late rapper Notorious B.I.G., and cannabis activist Jack Herer. “It’s amazing to see their passion and deep understanding for what it’s really all about,” said Lowell’s Elias.

(Lowell parent company Hacienda came under fire recently for inadvertently sourcing cannabis from unlicensed sources, forcing the brand to disassociate from Los Angeles’ first consumption cafe.)

The sativa-dominant Cyrus hybrid features Lava Cake and Banana Cream strains and its launch marks the “Higher Together: Sessions From Home” live-streamed virtual event from Weedmaps on April. 20 from 12 to 5 p.m. Pacific at www.weedmaps.com/420. The event will raise awareness and funds for Last Prisoner Project to go towards protecting incarcerated communities during the coronavirus pandemic

The Midnight Special black pack was inspired by Billy Ray Cyrus’ new project, Mama Kush, and he will debut a new single “Ballad of Jed” – an updated take on the theme song to the ‘70s TV hit, “The Beverly Hillbillies” — on 4.20 sessions.

Cyrus noted the unique nature of the times. “Be a Bogart. If you care, don’t share. Don’t pass your joint or pipe around, it’s just not safe to do right now. Let’s all take a breather, chill out on 4/20 and jam to some new music. We’re gonna have a good time.” (To “bogart” is a reference to Humphrey Bogart who would famously dangle a cigarette and never allow it to leave his lips.)

“Sharing a joint is normally the way we celebrate 4/20,” adds Elias. “Sadly, we can’t do that this year, but we can share a lot of other things, our stories, our playlists, our favorite books, our thoughts and emotions, sending well wishes and positive energy to those we love. We will get through this together.”