Billie Eilish Reveals Details of ‘Where Do We Go?’ Livestream Concert This Weekend

In one of the first big-scale livestreams by a major artist since the pandemic began, Billie Eilish will perform the set from her postponed “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” tour this weekend.

The singer posted details and ticket information on her website Tuesday, which can be found here. The link also provides access to exclusive merch and video on demand for 24 hours after the show, as well as a preshow event. Tickets are $30.

Eilish posted a photo from Monday night’s rehearsals on Instagram, writing: “From rehearsal [heart] in the show I’ll be bringing you inside my head in crazy xr enviroments. Aaaand there’s gonna be a pre-show before with trivia and a never before scene from the doc [smile].”

Eilish had planned to be on tour for most of 2020, but the trek was postponed in its first week in March.

The documentary she’s referring to is “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” which will premiere in theaters and on Apple TV Plus in February 2021.

The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, who previously turned his camera on the worlds of high fashion (“The September Issue”) and politics (“The War Room”). While Eilish is just 18 years old, the film has been in the works for several years: While embedded with the singer’s tour in October of 2019, a Variety reporter witnessed a film crew following the singer virtually everywhere, and was told the crew was working on an unspecified “documentary that hasn’t been announced yet”; reports of the Apple TV deal began to emerge last December. A source said the crew had been following Eilish for many months, possibly as far back as 2016.