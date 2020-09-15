Billie Eilish Talks to Steve Carell and Brian Baumgartner on Why ‘The Office’ Is Her ‘Safe Space’

Noted “Office” enthusiast Billie Eilish spoke to show stars Steve Carell and Brian Baumgartner about her longtime fandom forthe show. The singer joined host Baumgartner on “An Oral History of ‘The Office'” podcast for a conversation on its lasting cultural impact and legacy on younger audiences.

Eilish shared that her her favorite character is Michael and admitted she’s watched the series 14 times, mostly on her iPhone. “Every time I watch it, I understand something new, because I started at [age] 12,” she said. “And I honestly, if you asked my parents, most of the things that — this makes me sound so stupid — but the most of the things that I know are because of ‘The Office.'”

The artist’s mom also made an appearance on the podcast, sharing Eilish plays the show on her phone “all the time.”

“It’s just not stressful, maybe it’s because I’ve seen it so many times,” Eilish continued on why she has repeatedly watched the show. “Like what my mom was saying about it just playing — I never watch it on a TV or anything. My little phone and I put it on a little table, and I clean my room or leave the room or I’m in the shower or something.”

Even when she isn’t actively watching the show, Eilish adds she finds comfort in being familiar with every episode. “Because I’ve seen it so many times, I can fully envision exactly what the scene is, so it takes me away from the reality of my life. It makes me feel like — I don’t know. It’s like a safe space.”