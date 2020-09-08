Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Lizzo Win Big at 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards

With the in-person awards ceremony canceled due to the pandemic, iHeartRadio unveiled its Music Award winners over the weekend.
Winners include Billie Eilish for Female Artist of the Year and two other awards, Lizzo for Song of the Year (“Truth Hurts”), Jonas Brothers for Best Duo/Group of the Year, Taylor Swift for Album of the Year (“Lover”) and more. The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards also honored Elton John with the Tour of the Year Award. The complete winners list is below.
The annual iHeartRadio Music Awards is a music event celebrating the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2019. Given the new limitations on events during the pandemic, this year’s “live event” portion of the iHeartRadio Music Awards, originally scheduled to air from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 29, was cancelled, but winners were officially announced on-air across the country and via social media over Labor Day weekend. The show is set to return to the Fox network in 2021.
iHeartRadio listeners had the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting determined this year’s Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, Best Remix, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer and the first-ever Favorite Music Video Choreography Award.
Proud partners of the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards include Bonobos, Geico and Taco Bell.
Category Winners were:
Song of the Year “Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
Female Artist of the Year Billie Eilish
Male Artist of the Year Post Malone
Best Duo/Group of the Year Jonas Brothers
Best Collaboration “Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Pop Album of the Year:
Lover – Taylor Swift
Best New Pop Artist: Lizzo
Alternative Rock Song of the Year “bad guy” – Billie Eilish
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year Billie Eilish
Alternative Rock Album of the Year
when we all fall asleep, where do we go? – Billie Eilish
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist SHAED
Rock Song of the Year “Ghost” – Badflower
Rock Artist of the Year Disturbed
Rock Album of the Year
Fear Inoculum – Tool
Country Song of the Year “Beautiful Crazy” – Luke Combs
Country Artist of the Year Luke Combs
Country Album of the Year
What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
Best New Country Artist Morgan Wallen
Dance Song of the Year “Close To Me” – Ellie Goulding, Diplo featuring Swae Lee
Dance Artist of the Year Marshmello
Dance Album of the Year
World War Joy – The Chainsmokers
Hip-Hop Song of the Year “Suge” – DaBaby
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year Drake
Hip-Hop Album of the Year
Death Race for Love – Juice WRLD
Best New Hip-Hop Artist DaBaby
R&B Song of the Year “No Guidance” – Chris Brown featuring Drake
R&B Artist of the Year H.E.R.
R&B Album of the Year
Free Spirit– Khalid
Best New R&B Artist Summer Walker
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:
“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry featuring Snow
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:
Ozuna
Best New Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist:
Rosalía
Regional Mexican Song of the Year “A Través Del Vaso” – Banda Los Sebastianes
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year Christian Nodal
Latin Album of the Year
X 100PRE – Bad Bunny
Best New Regional Mexican Artist
Banda Los Sebastianes
Label of the Year
Republic Records
Most Thumbed Up Artist of the Year
Post Malone
Most Thumbed Up Song of the Year
“Sunflower” by Post Malone & Swae Lee
Producer of the Year Finneas
Songwriter of the Year Louis Bell
Tour of the Year
Elton John
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger” – 5SOS cover
Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category BTSArmy – BTS
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category “Boy With Luv” – BTS featuring Halsey
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category Asher Angel
Best Remix: *Socially Voted Category “Trampoline” – SHAED featuring Zayn
Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category Zack Caspary (Why Don’t We)
Favorite Music Video Choreography: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category “Kill This Love” (BLACKPINK) – Kyle Hanagami & Kiel Tutin