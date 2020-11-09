Billie Eilish to Drop New Song, ‘Therefore I Am,’ Later This Week

Billie Eilish promised a new song would drop this month, and sure enough, “Therefore I Am” will arrive on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT, she announced on her social media accounts Monday afternoon.

Beyond adding “I’M SO EXCITED FOR THIS ONE!,” further details were not available at press time, but the song’s title is half of the common adage, “I think, therefore I am.”

While Eilish was scheduled to spend at least half of 2020 on her “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” tour, she only got three dates in before the jaunt was postponed due to the pandemic. However, she has been making the most of the downtime, performing on several livestreams — including her ambitious, paid “Where Do We Go?” full-length livestreamed concert last month — releasing the “My Future” single over the summer, and not least making many outspoken efforts toward the 2020 presidential campaign.

During her livestreamed concert, she sounded the alarm on climate change and encouraged fans to “vote the orange man out.” She and her brother and musical collaborator Finneas have been outspoken about the Trump administration, with her being criticized for not supporting the president in a leaked internal memo and Finneas even releasing a new song, “Where the Poison Is,” observing Biden’s victory over Trump, which was announced Saturday.

Last month, she also released a video for “No Time to Die,” her song from the forthcoming James Bond film of the same name, but that project seems to be cursed on some level: The film was first delayed just a couple of weeks after her song dropped, and was delayed again just after the video arrived.