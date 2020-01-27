Billie Eilish Sweeps Top Awards at 2020 Grammys

Billie Eilish swept the top Grammy categories on Sunday night.

In their Grammys debut, Eilish and her brother/recording partner Finneas took home six awards.

Eilish won album of the year and pop vocal album (for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”), song of the year (for “Bad Guy”), new artist, engineered album (for Finneas’ work on “When We All Fall Asleep”), and producer of the year, non-classical (Finneas). He is a rare producer nominated for just one release (ordinarily producers are nominated for several) alongside Jack Antonoff (Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey), Dan Auerbach (Black Keys, Yola), John Hill (Khalid, Cage the Elephant, Carly Rae Jepsen) and Ricky Reed (Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Maren Morris).

Following a performance from Ariana Grande, the superstar siblings took the stage, giving an intimate and emotional performance of “When the Party’s Over,” a single featured on Eilish’s last album. Eilish captivated the room as she performed the ballad while perched on a stool while Finneas played the piano alongside her. Finneas applauded his little sister as she closed the song.

They took the stage again after winning song of the year for “Bad Guy.” “I don’t even know what to say, I didn’t even think we’d win for this,” Finneas said.