Billie Eilish, Beck, Lil Nas X Rock Grammy Afterparties (Photos)

Sometimes there’s so much bad news that it’s wonderful to have a reason to celebrate, and in a weekend marred by Kobe Bryant’s death, the scandal surrounding the Recording Academy’s controversial ouster of president/CEO Deborah Dugan, presidential impeachment proceedings and more depressing stuff, the music business managed to push back the clouds and throw down on Grammy night.

Top Grammy winner — and Variety‘s Hitmaker of the Year — Billie Eilish was obviously the evening’s top guest, and she roared through Universal’s tastefully lavish afterparty at Downtown LA’s Rolling Green (a garden store transformed into a sprawling event space), hitting the red carpet and then a VIP area and bouncing in an impressively quick and efficient visit; she and Finneas were tailed by family members, handlers and the documentary film crew that’s been following her for three years — possibly getting some last-minute footage for the doc that’s coming later this year. The relatively brevity of their visit became clear later in the evening: Sources (ahem) say the Eilish inner circle gathered for their own small but raging afterparty at a small West Hollywood club, where the honorees, their family, close friends and extended team danced and celebrated way off into the night.

(Pictured above, Eilish with brother Finneas’ girlfriend Claudia Sulewski; below, with, L-R, Universal Music Group chairman/CEO Lucian Grainge, comanager Danny Rukasin, Finneas and comanager Brandon Goodman, photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group).)

CREDIT: Getty Images for Universal Music

Also at the Universal shindig were Beck and his 14-year-old son Cosmo Henri, Lewis Capaldi, Maggie Rogers, Hailee Steinfeld, Heidi Klum, Chvrches, Kehlani, Trombone Shorty and Yungblud; UMG chairman/CEO (and newly minted Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree) Lucian Grainge, Recording Academy Task Force leader Tina Tchen — who we did not see but certainly would have had some questions for — and so many UMG execs that we’re not going to risk offense by excluding anyone…

CREDIT: Getty Images for Republic Record

(Republic Records CEO Monte Lipman with Hailee Steinfeld, photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Republic Records)

Including the Republic Records executives who had to leave the UMG party early to hit their own party at 1 Hotel West Hollywood, where guests included Diplo, Hailee Steinfeld, Channing Tatum, Jessie J, Ski Mask the Slump God, Marshmello, Tinashe, Machine Gun Kelly, Jeremy Zucker, Kash Doll, Madison Beer, Noah Cyrus, Rich the Kid, Flava Flav, Gallant, Cash Money Records chiefs Slim And Baby.

CREDIT: Getty Images for Sony

(Lil Nas X with Sony Music CEO Rob Stringer (left) and Columbia Records chairman/CEO Ron Perry, photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Sony)

Further east, Lil Nas X , Camila Cabello, H.E.R. and John Legend were among the artists to hit the Sony Music Group afterparty at Neuehouse Hollywood. There, CEO Rob Stringer, ever the affable host to the all-VIP affair, held court as label heads Ron Perry (Columbia), Sylvia Rhone (Epic) and Peter Edge (RCA) mingled. CREDIT: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages (Leon Bridges and Beck , photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages) And over at the CAA post-Grammy bash at the Sunset Room in Hollywood, Beck and Leon Bridges, were seen dancing together (or at least next to each other) and Kehlani, Maggie Rogers, Ben Platt, Becky G, Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky, Este Haim, Jordin Sparks and more rocked it. CREDIT: Benjamin Shmikler/ABImages (CAA’s Marlene Tsuchii with Maggie Rogers, photo: Benjamin Shmikler/ABImages)

Earlier in the day, across town at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood, before Aerosmith took the stage at the Grammy Awards frontman Steven Tyler stopped by his third annual Grammy Viewing Party, which raised more than $2.4 million for Janie’s Fund (an initiative created by the singer in partnership with Youth Villages to benefit underage victims of sexual abuse and trafficking).

Tyler took the opportunity, on the day of Bryant’s death, to get unusually philosophical to Variety. “Life is short even on the strongest day,” he said. “Today is full of a lot of sorrow and it’s also full of a lot of life that can be turned around, and miracles happen.”

But even here, the disconnect between the Bryant tragedy and the Grammy celebration seemed to cast some weird vibes. The weirdest, by far, was the complete blackout that hit the event just after 8 p.m., which meant that the attendees missed a chunk of the show. After it was clear the blackout would last longer than a few minutes, waiters served dessert in the dark while event workers handed out multi-colored glow sticks to cast some light on the dark dining room. Then to cap off the weirdness of the evening, announced headliner Pitbull was, according to reports, unable to travel to L.A., so Gavin DeGraw stepped in to save the day by performing songs such as “Chariot” and “In Love With a Girl” with help from Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt and the Struts’ Luke Spiller.

Despite the unusual bumps in the night, the event featured a lot of fun moments as well, including the hero’s reception Tyler received coming back to the party, where he helped kick off the live auction, after the Grammy performance, which not surprisingly was a hit with the crowd.

“All I can say is my heart explodes, truly,” Tyler told Variety. “I’ve written songs and played them [at the event] for an audience for the first time. I feel like this is a hell of a chorus, Janie’s Fund, and of course we get this power from being around as long as we have. It does nothing but make your heart feel so good that you can save a life” …