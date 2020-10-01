Billie Eilish Drops Music Video for ‘No Time to Die’

Back in February, Billie Eilish dropped “No Time to Die,” the theme song from the James Bond film of the same name. However, within a couple of weeks the Daniel Craig-starring film’s release was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the film’s release now scheduled for November, Eilish has dropped the song’s video, which has presumably been completed for several months.

The Daniel Kleinman-directed clip interweaves footage of Eilish with scenes taken from the film — watch it below.

The song was produced by Eilish’s brother, Finneas, along with Stephen Lipson and orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, and guitar from Smiths cofounder Johnny Marr.

Eilish, who at 18 is the youngest artist to write and record a James Bond theme song, said, “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor.”

Finneas added, “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of ‘Goldfinger’ and ‘Live and Let Die.’ We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the film’s producers, said, “Billie and Finneas have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for ’No Time To Die , which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film.”

The film’s director , Cary Joji Fukunaga added, “T here are chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none.”