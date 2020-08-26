Watch Billie Eilish and Finneas Perform an NPR ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ From Home

Billie Eilish and her brother/musical collaborator Finneas were supposed to be six months into their “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” world tour — but just two dates into the tour, it was postponed due to coronavirus.

The pair have been keeping busy over the past few months, playing livestream benefits, Billie did an Apple Music radio show with her dad, and of course they performed during the Democratic National Convention last week, with Billie delivering a powerful anti-Trump speech.

The latest move in their virtual tour from home was playing two songs for NPR’s long-running Tiny Desk Concert series — from their home, but in front of a giant cardboard photograph of the NPR offices where the concerts took place in non-quarantined times.

“I’m honored to be here, we have both been watching [‘Tiny Desk’] for years,” Eilish said, in a tone that conveyed her deep frustration that lockdown has imposed upon all of us. “Quarantine’s been weird — I know you all feel the same, it’s been weird, we don’t know how long it’s gonna go. There’s barely anything that feels like there’s any hope in. But I think the future is something to be super hopeful in, and the unknown, and what is to come. We’ll be okay one day — maybe not right now, but that’s what’s making me hold on.”

The pair perform their two latest singles, “My Future” and “Everything I Wanted,” the only new material they’ve released since their “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” album, which saw them sweeping the main categories at the Grammys. At the end of the performance, the camera pulls out to reveal the Hollywood-like setting, with the backdrop held up by 2x4s.