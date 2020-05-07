Billie Eilish and Father Will Co-DJ on ‘Me & Dad Radio’ Show for Apple

When Billie Eilish and Finneas performed the 1960s hit “Sunny” from their home on the recent “One World: Together at Home” broadcast, it was an indication of just how much pop music the siblings might have picked up from their parents that goes back way before their time.

Fans will get an even better look into what kind of music Eilish learned about at her father’s knee — and vice versa — when the new Apple Music show “Me & Dad Radio” premieres Friday, with the 18-year-old pop star and her proud papa, Patrick O’Connell, as intergenerational DJs.

“Me & Dad Radio” with Billie Eilish and father Patrick O’Connell, for Apple Radio Apple

“My dad and I have had this relationship over the years of sharing music with each other,” Eilish told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, in announcing the new show Thursday. “My dad has shown me some of my favorite songs in the world and I’ve shown him songs that he loves and adores also.”

Some of the evangelism between parent and child will occur on the air, apparently. Said O’Connell, “That was the genesis of this whole show: I’ll play you a bunch of stuff you don’t know that I think is great.”

The first episode will be heard on Apple Music May 8 at 3 p.m. ET, noon PT (direct link here).

An announcement from Apple said the music on the shows will “span decades and genres, from the popular and well known, to the rare and obscure,” with playlists also available to stream on the service independent of the father-and-daughter commentary.

Prior to putting out her first full-length album and becoming a global superstar last year, Eilish had a show of her own on Apple Music in 2018, called “Groupies Have Feelings Too.” The playlist for that solo show, which is still up on Apple, included such favorites of the then-16-year-old as Kendrick Lamar, Phoebe Bridgers, 2Pac, the Beatles, Amy Winehouse, Kid Tyler, Nicki Minaj and the “La La Land” soundtrack.